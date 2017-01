Welcome to Plains FM

PlainsFM is radio by, for and about citizens and community! We are an independent Community Access radio station located in Christchurch, in the Canterbury region of New Zealand’s South Island. Listen to a diverse range of local programmes and talk to us about how to make your own radio show. We’ll help you promote your ideas and share your stories… so have a look and a listen ….Welcome, Nau Mai, Hwan-Yeong, Talofa Lava, Kia Orana, Mabuhay, Bienvenue, Ni How Ma, Selamat Datang, Hallo, Salve, Dobrodosli, Ku Soo Dawaaw, Bienvenidos, Ahlan wa Sahlan, Sadarayen Piligannawa, Welkom!